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2 year warranty

All series

ESP particle filter

Discontinued

Support

ESP particle filter

AC4108/00

ESP particle filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The Philips ESP particle filter effectively traps ultra-fine particles, bacteria and viruses. It gives superior performance, ensuring long lasting filter lifetime which lasts up to 5 years. - English

  • PDF file
  • 4 April 2024

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