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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
ESP particle filter
Discontinued
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AC4108/00
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The Philips ESP particle filter effectively traps ultra-fine particles, bacteria and viruses. It gives superior performance, ensuring long lasting filter lifetime which lasts up to 5 years. - English
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