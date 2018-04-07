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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        Air purifier

        AC4025/01

        3
        | (2) Reviews
        A healthier sleep, always
        Breathe healthy air with the Philips air purifier. Its advanced filtration system filters out bacteria, allergens and harmful agents. The Healthy air protect alert assures you of healthy air always.
        See all benefits

        Purifier with dedicated Sleep mode

        A healthier sleep, always

        • Sleep mode

        With advanced filtration system

        The advanced filtration system eliminates harmful agents in two stages: In stage 1, the activated carbon filter acts as pre-filter to catch big particles like human hair and regular house dust, and effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 2, the HEPA filter filters out fine dust, bacteria and allergens.

        Sleep mode cleans silently with dimmed indicators

        Sleep mode cleans silently with dimmed indicators

        This Philips purifier operates very quietly and dimmed lights, to allow you to sleep undisturbed. The purifier switches to lower activity level, the fan speed and noise level are reduced and the energy consumption is minimised.

        Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

        Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

        Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

        Technical Specifications

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        Reviews

        These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        3.0

        of 5

        2

        Reviews

        4
        3
        2

        07/04/2018

        Australia

        Australia

        Good choice

        Definitely worth the money not over $300 , Easy to use.

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for AC4025/70 Air purifier

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for AC4025/70 Air purifier

        22/11/2016

        Australia

        Australia

        Whirring sound that comes and goes!

        After just four days of purchasing this item, this machine is making a whirring, high pitched sound that comes and goes. My son desperately needs it for his allergies at nights but it unfortunately keeps him awake because of this annoying sound that occurs frequently regardless of which setting the fan is on. I'm highly disappointed that this issue has appeared so soon after purchase as the main reason why I bought this machine is because of the fact that I thought Phillips was a trusted and reliable brand. I now have to go through the hassle and delay of going through your warranties department to get this fixed whilst my son remains unwell. Not pleased, to say the least!!!

        This review was made for AC4025/70 Air purifier

        This review was made for AC4025/70 Air purifier

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        Disclaimers

        1. Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants

        2. Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr

        3. Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria