2 year warranty
Discontinued
VitaShield IPS
Smart sensor
The VitaShield Intelligent Purification System effectively filters out pollutants (ultrafine particles, allergens, bacteria and viruses) with size >0.02 Microns*.
Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality
This Philips purifier operates very quietly and dimmed lights, to allow you to sleep undisturbed. The purifier switches to lower activity level, the fan speed and noise level are reduced and the energy consumption is minimised.
Awards
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Nico
22/11/2016
Australia
Great product
Bought this for my mother who has breathing problems. Since I use it, even I feel the difference in the air quality. I highly recommend theses products
This review was made for AC4012/70 Air purifier
This review was made for AC4012/70 Air purifier
Andrew
25/10/2015
Singapore
Easy to use
The features are simple but yet easy to use. Very helpful for old folks as they will be the main user at home.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4012/02 Air purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4012/02 Air purifier
According to the 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 micron.
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria