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Discontinued

Air purifier

AC4012/00

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

A healthier sleep, always

Get a better night's sleep with the Philips air purifier. Its dedicated sleep mode with dimmed indicators quietly cleans the air of bacteria and allergens. The Healthy air protect alert assures you of healthy air always.

See all benefits

Purifier with dedicated Sleep mode

A healthier sleep, always

  • CADR 160 m³/h

  • PM2.5 removal rate >99%

With advanced filtration system

The advanced filtration system eliminates harmful agents in three stages: In stage 1, the antibacterial pre-filter catches big particles like human hair. In stage 2, the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 3, the HEPA filter with its antibacterial coating filters out fine dust and eliminates germs and mould.

Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality

Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality

Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

22/11/2016

Australia

Australia

Great product

Bought this for my mother who has breathing problems. Since I use it, even I feel the difference in the air quality. I highly recommend theses products

This review was made for AC4012/70 Air purifier

This review was made for AC4012/70 Air purifier

25/10/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use

The features are simple but yet easy to use. Very helpful for old folks as they will be the main user at home.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4012/02 Air purifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AC4012/02 Air purifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants

  2. Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr

  3. Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria