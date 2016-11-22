2 year warranty
Discontinued
A healthier sleep, always
Get a better night's sleep with the Philips air purifier. Its dedicated sleep mode with dimmed indicators quietly cleans the air of bacteria and allergens. The Healthy air protect alert assures you of healthy air always.
CADR 160 m³/h
PM2.5 removal rate >99%
The advanced filtration system eliminates harmful agents in three stages: In stage 1, the antibacterial pre-filter catches big particles like human hair. In stage 2, the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 3, the HEPA filter with its antibacterial coating filters out fine dust and eliminates germs and mould.
Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality
Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Nico
22/11/2016
Australia
Great product
Bought this for my mother who has breathing problems. Since I use it, even I feel the difference in the air quality. I highly recommend theses products
This review was made for AC4012/70 Air purifier
This review was made for AC4012/70 Air purifier
Andrew
25/10/2015
Singapore
Easy to use
The features are simple but yet easy to use. Very helpful for old folks as they will be the main user at home.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4012/02 Air purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4012/02 Air purifier
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria