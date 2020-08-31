2 year warranty
Discontinued
Breathe the difference air
Philips Series 3000i automatically monitors and purifiers the air. AeraSense world-class sensing technology and the connected app provide you with real-time air quality and allergen information anytime, anywhere.
Particle AHAM CADR*: 393
App connected
Allergen mode
Vitashield IPS with aerodynamics design and extra thick NanoProtect Filter boosts clean air delivery to 393 m3/hr, effectively removing particles, allergens, bacteria and viruses.
AeraSense is a professional-grade sensor that accurately identifies fine particles that are even smaller than PM2.5 (including most common indoor airborne allergens). It then processes this information to ensure that the purifier’s settings are at the ideal level for current air conditions, and for continuous re-assurance. Then gives you feedback of real time indoor air quality by showing PM2.5 level.
The specially designed Allergen Mode is very effective in removing common airborne allergens. When the purifier detects even the slightest change in air quality, it will boost its cleaning performance to remove allergens in the air.
4.4
of 5
114
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
31/08/2020
Malaysia
Very accurate Led detector for air quality
From penang Malaysia ; bought it the end of 2018, so Aug 2019 Msia got severe haze coming from Indonesia deforestation; the LED reading for air quality can be up to 150 to 250,exactly the same as what told daily by forecasting;I previously thought the LED reading is for bluffing, while it's not, amazed! Having severe rhinitis, the machine helps up, price wise cheaper than amway or other brand in market, does it's job well,sleep better if on it, thus repurchase any new one during covid time june 2020;unfortunately, the 2nd one spoil upon purchasing, sent for waranty & it was now doing well; own two 3000i now;thank you Philips for this great product!
Pros
Effective, cost affordable
Cons
Replacement part for filter is near rm300
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3000i AC3259/30 Air Cleaner
Date of Use 2019-08-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3000i AC3259/30 Air Cleaner
Date of Use 2019-08-31
Yvette
17/08/2019
Malaysia
Great product
Smart air purifier with 3 modes, suitable for household. The lights indicate the air quality. It is able to connect to wifi and we can monitor through apps. Able to switch on and off via apps too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3000i AC3259/30 Air Cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 3000i AC3259/30 Air Cleaner
ainunmokhtar
16/08/2018
Malaysia
Part of promotion
Intelligently Reliable Purifier!
I have been testing out this air purifier for almost 2 weeks since the day that I received the VIP pack. There are two main places that I tested out- the living room and the bedroom. At the first glance, this air purifier has a simple but stylish design with touchscreen panel on top. Assembling the purifier is very easy and straightforward from the manual. Unlike the other brand of air purifier that I am currently being using, this Philips AC3529 has double filter- The HEPA filter and carbon filter which to me is a good features of this air purifier as it allows extra air filtration for a better indoor air quality control. Philips does not simply highlight this air purifier as "intelligent" for no solid reason, and yes they are right! I am totally in awe when I first start up this air purifier and i am impressed with the ability of this purifier to be connected to an apps called "Air Matters" that can be downloaded from App Store/ Google Play. This features allows us to control and monitor the air purifier anytime, anywhere only at the tips of the finger- Huge Bonus Point! The control panel is easy to use and totally user friendly- you can even figure out the features without even have to refer to the manual. After being tested for almost 2 weeks, I could see an improvement in my kids overall health as my eldest daughter is suffering multitrigger wheeze. I could see that her runny nose and wheezing sound decreasing after I run this air purifier for almost 2 weeks. My second child, who is having flu and cough at the time i received this purifier, had shown improvement in just 3 days. Her cough stops after 3 days with the help of this purifier. This air purifier is very sensitive towards the air quality changes and the light indicator will instantly changes to red color whenever I do my cooking (I believe it detects the airborne from the cooking) even the purifier was running in the bedroom which was quite far from my kitchen! It took around 5-10 minutes for the light changes back to violet-blue color. This shows that the air purifier is so reliable and powerful in controlling the air quality! The only drawbacks that I can point out from this purifier is the maintenance and the heavy body of it. Other than that, I love this purifier so much! Overall, i am totally satisfied and amazed with the job it does and I am strongly recommend this purifier for every household especially if you have sensitive family members.
This review was made for Series 3000i AC3259/30 Air Cleaner
This review was made for Series 3000i AC3259/30 Air Cleaner
50% longer lifetime: compares Philips general health series HEPA filter and activated carbon material, tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab
Smoke CADR: tested by third party according to AHAM standard
20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).
100 football field size: Activated carbon media measured by 3rd party lab, shows most of the pores size are 1nm – 2nm, and AC surface area of the activated carbon is 1070m2/g. Filters' total Active Carbon surface area of 100 football field size is based on int'l standard football field size.
Removes 99.97% particles: Tested on NanoProtect Pro filter for 1st pass efficiency at 400 airflow, in 2015 by 3rd party lab.