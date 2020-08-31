I have been testing out this air purifier for almost 2 weeks since the day that I received the VIP pack. There are two main places that I tested out- the living room and the bedroom. At the first glance, this air purifier has a simple but stylish design with touchscreen panel on top. Assembling the purifier is very easy and straightforward from the manual. Unlike the other brand of air purifier that I am currently being using, this Philips AC3529 has double filter- The HEPA filter and carbon filter which to me is a good features of this air purifier as it allows extra air filtration for a better indoor air quality control. Philips does not simply highlight this air purifier as "intelligent" for no solid reason, and yes they are right! I am totally in awe when I first start up this air purifier and i am impressed with the ability of this purifier to be connected to an apps called "Air Matters" that can be downloaded from App Store/ Google Play. This features allows us to control and monitor the air purifier anytime, anywhere only at the tips of the finger- Huge Bonus Point! The control panel is easy to use and totally user friendly- you can even figure out the features without even have to refer to the manual. After being tested for almost 2 weeks, I could see an improvement in my kids overall health as my eldest daughter is suffering multitrigger wheeze. I could see that her runny nose and wheezing sound decreasing after I run this air purifier for almost 2 weeks. My second child, who is having flu and cough at the time i received this purifier, had shown improvement in just 3 days. Her cough stops after 3 days with the help of this purifier. This air purifier is very sensitive towards the air quality changes and the light indicator will instantly changes to red color whenever I do my cooking (I believe it detects the airborne from the cooking) even the purifier was running in the bedroom which was quite far from my kitchen! It took around 5-10 minutes for the light changes back to violet-blue color. This shows that the air purifier is so reliable and powerful in controlling the air quality! The only drawbacks that I can point out from this purifier is the maintenance and the heavy body of it. Other than that, I love this purifier so much! Overall, i am totally satisfied and amazed with the job it does and I am strongly recommend this purifier for every household especially if you have sensitive family members.