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Discontinued

Professional DJ headphones

A3PRO/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Professional DJ Headphones

Created in collaboration with 5-time world’s best DJ award winner, Armin van Buuren, the A3PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk these headphones will add power and vibrance to every tune.

See all benefits

in collaboration with Armin van Buuren

Professional DJ Headphones

  • Professional DJ headphones

  • Over-ear

  • Deluxe breathable ear cushions

  • Full folding

50mm drivers handling 3000mW for distortion-free music

50mm drivers handling 3000mW for distortion-free music

High powered 50mm neodymium drivers, engineered for 3000mW of power deliver clear, dynamic and distortion-free music even at high volumes or with high audio input power.

6.3mm threaded adaptor connects to any music equipment

The Philips professional DJ headphones come with a 6.3mm threaded adapter that can plug into anything. Simply slip it over your headphones connector and plug it into your DJ turntable for unbelievable sound right from your decks. Do the same with your home Hi-Fi for a home music experience like no other.

Closed-back and isolating cusions for total sound isolation

Closed-back and isolating cusions for total sound isolation

A closed-back architecture maximizes bass and helps you listen to your music as loud as you want without leaking, while supra-aural cushions seal the gap between your ears and the headphones for superior sound isolation.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

03/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome headphones for DJs

These are some of the best headphones I ever used they a rugged sound awesome and are easy to carry. Love them thank you Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for A3PRO Professional DJ headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for A3PRO Professional DJ headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. 90mm replaceable ear cushions sold separately shop.philips.com and armadashop.com

  2. Replaceable cables sold separately shop.philips.com and armadashop.com