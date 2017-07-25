2 year warranty
Discontinued
Professional DJ Headphones
Created in collaboration with 5-time world’s best DJ award winner, Armin van Buuren, the A1PRO headphones are made for the electronic music life. On the move or by the mixing desk these headphones will add power and vibrance to every tune.
Professional DJ headphones
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
High powered 40mm neodymium drivers, engineered for 2500mW of power deliver clear, dynamic and distortion-free music even at high volumes or with high audio input power.
A closed-back architecture maximises bass and helps you listen to your music as loud as you want without leaking, while supra-aural cushions seal the gap between your ears and the headphones for superior sound isolation.
Enjoy greater freedom of movement with a 1.4m long cable with a coiled section that can extend to 1.8m. The coil also reduces the strain on parts caused by pulling, while providing extra extension without the tangled mess of cables.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
TDJazz
25/07/2017
US
Superb and compact
These are so nice ! i wasn't expecting this to be such a nice design execution... Glad I snagged them !!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for A1PRO Professional DJ headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for A1PRO Professional DJ headphones
panag
11/09/2016
日本
Verified buyer
楽しく使える
最初に耳にしたときは、ややこもったようなはっきりしない感じがしたが、時間が経つにつれ慣れてきたか、あるいはそのように造られているのか、長時間使用しても疲れない感じだ。 人の声はしっかりと、音楽はボーカルも楽器を楽しく聴かせてくれる感じ。
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for A1PRO プロフェッショナル DJ ヘッドホン
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for A1PRO プロフェッショナル DJ ヘッドホン
72mm replaceable ear cushions sold separately shop.philips.com and armadashop.com