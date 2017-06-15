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X-tremeVisionBetter light output

9006XVS2

Feel safe, drive safe

Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use.

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Boosts your vision on the road

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: HB4

  • 12 V,55 W

  • More light

  • Up to 3,500 K

  • Number of bulbs: 2

See further and react faster with up to 100% more vision

Based on the unique product design, X-tremeVision is offering ultimate bright light on the road

Greater driving comfort and safety

X-tremeVision gives you faster reaction time thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

Complying with high quality standards of ECE homologation

X-tremeVision is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use.

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