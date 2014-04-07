2 year warranty
85410CXX2
Drive with style
Philips Ultinon HID (CX) projects 5000K cool powerful white light for additional styling effect.
Type of lamp: D1S
Pack of: 2
85 V,35 W
Standard
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.
Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in after-sales market. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.
Reviews
Compared to standard halogen bulbs