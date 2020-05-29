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Xenon X-tremeVision gen2Headlight bulb

85122XV2C1

4.5

| (18) Reviews

Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights

With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive.

See all benefits

See every bump, curve and obstacle in the road

Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights

  • Type of lamp: D2S

  • 85 V,35 W

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen 2 improves visibility, so you’re able to recognize obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural color sensitivity of your eye. And with 4800K color temperature, this headlamp produces light that’s gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.

Philips invented innovative Xenon HID technology

Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. Studies have shown xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than with traditional lamps. And what better way to defeat darkness than with an intense white light comparable to daylight?

Philips car lamps are award-winning

Our high-quality and innovative vehicle lights are award-winning, being consistently recognized by automotive experts.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

18

Reviews

2

29/05/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Bright and still road legal !

If you're looking for HALOGEN BULB with some colder colour. This should be your choice as Malaysia JPJ stated maximum colour temperature is 4300K. This is definitely a good product from philips. TQVM.

Pros

Good price, Good quality, Good brightness.

Cons

It might have 500h lifespan.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12342CVSM Headlight bulb

Date of Use 2020-01-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12342CVSM Headlight bulb

Date of Use 2020-01-29

22/11/2016

Australia

Australia

Worth Every Cent

I have a set of these bulbs in both of my classic cars. To be this bright and legal is fantastic. Nothing had to be changed in wiring or switches as they draw less than 5 amps each. I am now going to purchase two H7 bulbs for my toyota.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime

28/12/2015

Australia

Australia

Excellent globe

Great light output. They look good and appear to be well made. A quality product. Expensive but worth the money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb

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