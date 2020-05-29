2 year warranty
85122XV2C1
Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights
With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive.
Type of lamp: D2S
85 V,35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen 2 improves visibility, so you’re able to recognize obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural color sensitivity of your eye. And with 4800K color temperature, this headlamp produces light that’s gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.
Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. Studies have shown xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than with traditional lamps. And what better way to defeat darkness than with an intense white light comparable to daylight?
Our high-quality and innovative vehicle lights are award-winning, being consistently recognized by automotive experts.
4.5
of 5
18
Reviews
29/05/2020
Malaysia
Bright and still road legal !
If you're looking for HALOGEN BULB with some colder colour. This should be your choice as Malaysia JPJ stated maximum colour temperature is 4300K. This is definitely a good product from philips. TQVM.
Pros
Good price, Good quality, Good brightness.
Cons
It might have 500h lifespan.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CrystalVision 12342CVSM Headlight bulb
Date of Use 2020-01-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CrystalVision 12342CVSM Headlight bulb
Date of Use 2020-01-29
JOPW
22/11/2016
Australia
Worth Every Cent
I have a set of these bulbs in both of my classic cars. To be this bright and legal is fantastic. Nothing had to be changed in wiring or switches as they draw less than 5 amps each. I am now going to purchase two H7 bulbs for my toyota.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime
AAAC
28/12/2015
Australia
Excellent globe
Great light output. They look good and appear to be well made. A quality product. Expensive but worth the money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb