2 year warranty
Type of lamp: D3S
Pack of: 2
42 V,35 W
Philips Ultinon HID (WX) lamps are designed for drivers who want a stunning styling effect for their cars. The 6000K brillant white light makes the car truly stunning compared to others.
Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
연설1994
15/08/2019
한국
시안성이 좋은 제품
라이트 밝기가 좋아서 시안성이 좋고 그리고 3년AS보장이 아주 맘에 듭니다. 추후 재구매 의사 있습니다. 강추입니다.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Ultinon HID 6000K 42403WXX2 헤드라이트 전구
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Ultinon HID 6000K 42403WXX2 헤드라이트 전구
철방망이
17/01/2019
한국
역시 명품브랜드다워요
4300k 사용하다가 6000k로 바꿧는데 비가와도 시인성이 더밝고 잘보입니다. 강추입니다
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Ultinon HID 6000K 42403WXX2 헤드라이트 전구
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Ultinon HID 6000K 42403WXX2 헤드라이트 전구
필리스애용자
12/10/2018
한국
그냥 뭐 말이 필요합니까
워낙에 유명한 제품이다보니 믿고 구입했습니다. 보다 저렴하게 구입하여 잘 사용 중입니다. 워런티 3년으로 알고 있는데 그동안 별 탈 없이 잘 사용했으면 좋겠습니다.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Ultinon HID 6000K 42403WXX2 헤드라이트 전구
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Ultinon HID 6000K 42403WXX2 헤드라이트 전구
Application varies per bulb type