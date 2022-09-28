2 year warranty
346P1CRH/69
Master every task in a crisp panoramic view
The Philips Brilliance curved WQHD display with DisplayHDR 400 gives crisp, outstanding visuals. USB-C and a secure pop-up webcam with Windows Hello increase your productivity.
P Line
34" (86.36 cm)
3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook and this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
RareSense
28/09/2022
Australia
Brilliant - Business and Video Editing
I have had this monitor for over a year now and absolutely love. It is so practical and is set up for my Mac Studio as well as my work Laptop that is PC and the screen manages this both really well. The functionality is on another level and Philips have really excelled on delivering a smart solution especially in powering laptops, ports etc it takes it to the next level. Thank you Philips.... I still have this screen and will continue to use this for my work for the foreseeable future.
Pros
Functionality - works well with M1 apple laptops as well as my Mac Studio Quad HD 3440 x 1440 @100hz, Excellent Port and Features, Ability to have duel computers connected simultaneously. Cheers Ken.
Cons
There is nothing really I don't like it delivered on specs as stated.
This review was made for Monitor 346P1CRH Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C
Date of Use 2021-09-28
This review was made for Monitor 346P1CRH Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C
Date of Use 2021-09-28
Quickie14
24/02/2023
United Kingdom
A Brilliant Productivity Monitor
I was looking for a monitor to link up with my Macbook Pro M1 and I came across the Philips 346P1CRH. This Monitor has increased my productivity no end and I highly recommend it. The USB-C Docking and PowerSensor features make this a great monitor, having to use just the one cable and if I step away from my deck it saves power.
Pros
USB-C Docking One Cable Power/Display and PowerSensor. The Stand is excellent too.....
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 346P1CRH Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C
Date of Use 2022-01-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 346P1CRH Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C
Date of Use 2022-01-24
Roby47
16/11/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent screen, superb image quality & features
The screen is nice and elegant. The quality of the images and their tuning possibilities are excellent. Easy On Screen Display. Good camera, acceptable speakers. I recommend it to everybody also because its price is not low but it is reasonable for the quality of the screen.
Pros
Images quality, features, ODS
Cons
none
This review was made for Monitor 346P1CRH Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C
Date of Use 2022-10-16
This review was made for Monitor 346P1CRH Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C
Date of Use 2022-10-16
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either USB-C, DP or HDMI input.
When connecting to USB-C, if your PC doesn't support HBR3, please switch USB hub setting to USB 2.0 and the resolution will support to 3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
DisplayPort 1.4 version is for HDR
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
Maximum number of external displays that can be supported: 1 by using USB-C, 2 by using DP
The maximum external monitor resolution will depend on bandwidth limitation.
When your monitor connected with USB-C and the PC supports HBR3, you can have MST function with the max resolution of 3440x1440@60Hz in primary monitor and 1920x1080@60Hz in secondary monitor. If not, please change the USB setting of the primary monitor to USB2.0 via OSD setting to have MST function
While MST over DP, both of the primary and secondary monitors need to be set to DP out extend mode via monitor's OSD setting and the maximum resolution of both the primary & the secondary monitor only can be 3440x1440@60Hz.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.