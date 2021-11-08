2 year warranty
27M1N5200P/69
Feel your game
This Philips gaming monitor is designed for the highest intensity gameplay. Sync technology, Ultra-fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time create tear-free and low latency gameplay. SmartImage HDR gives a vibrant, lifelike display.
Evnia 5000
27" (68.5 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.
While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, 240 Hz gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. With Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.
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"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC / sRGB Coverage based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort
Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
The monitor may look different from feature images.