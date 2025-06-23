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2 year warranty

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Professional Monitor 4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt™ 4 monitor

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Professional Monitor4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt™ 4 monitor

27B1U7903/69

Professional Monitor 4K UHD Mini-LED Thunderbolt™ 4 monitor

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Software & drivers

Usb-cethernetdriver - English

  • version: V2.0
  • ZIP file, 22.1 MB
  • 23 June 2025

Driverswindows7

  • version: 27B1U
  • ZIP file, 11.7 kB
  • 25 February 2022

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 6.2 MB
  • 24 August 2026

Important information manual

  • PDF file, 6.4 MB
  • 24 August 2026

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