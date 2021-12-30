2 year warranty
Take gaming to the next level
This Philips Momentum monitor features both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, experience ultra-smooth, tear-free gameplay for a serious competitive edge. Nano IPS display for precise color accuracy.
Momentum
27" (68.5 cm)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Smarthink
30/12/2021
한국
Verified buyer
예상보다 좋은 제품
전체적인 디자인과 퀄리티는 좋습니다. 모드별 화면 밝기나 osd로 조절하는 옵션창에 사용성이 좀 떨어지는 것 같아서 아쉽습니다. 그 외는 만족합니다.
Pros
디자인, 마감, 패킹, 사용성
Cons
옵션창 세부옵션 OSD프로그램 사용성 100%가 아니라 아쉬움.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 325M1RZ Ambiglow 기술이 적용된 LCD 모니터
Date of Use 2020-11-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 325M1RZ Ambiglow 기술이 적용된 LCD 모니터
Date of Use 2020-11-30
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for DP input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort
Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
© 2019 NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and NVIDIA G-SYNC are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.
The monitor may look different from feature images.