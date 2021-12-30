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Gaming MonitorLCD monitor with Ambiglow

275M1RZ/69

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Take gaming to the next level

This Philips Momentum monitor features both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, experience ultra-smooth, tear-free gameplay for a serious competitive edge. Nano IPS display for precise color accuracy.

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Take gaming to the next level

  • Momentum

  • 27" (68.5 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

30/12/2021

한국

한국

Verified buyer

예상보다 좋은 제품

전체적인 디자인과 퀄리티는 좋습니다. 모드별 화면 밝기나 osd로 조절하는 옵션창에 사용성이 좀 떨어지는 것 같아서 아쉽습니다. 그 외는 만족합니다.

Pros

디자인, 마감, 패킹, 사용성

Cons

옵션창 세부옵션 OSD프로그램 사용성 100%가 아니라 아쉬움.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 325M1RZ Ambiglow 기술이 적용된 LCD 모니터

Date of Use 2020-11-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 325M1RZ Ambiglow 기술이 적용된 LCD 모니터

Date of Use 2020-11-30

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for DP input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  5. MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.

  6. MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.

  7. BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976

  8. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  9. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  10. Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976

  11. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  12. NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort

  13. Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/

  14. Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

  15. © 2019 NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and NVIDIA G-SYNC are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

  16. The monitor may look different from feature images.