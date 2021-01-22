2 year warranty
272M8CZ/69
Get in the moment
This FHD curved Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ and 165Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies. Ultra Wide-color and HDR give vibrant image quality.
Momentum
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Kudinz
22/01/2021
Malaysia
awesome.!!!!
its a best memories that i waiting for this awesome curved display monitor with a the best criteria for gaming . Recommended this for gamer. absolutely awesome product by philip!!! thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 322M8CZ Full HD Curved LCD display
Date of Use 2020-12-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 322M8CZ Full HD Curved LCD display
Date of Use 2020-12-22
Arya333
23/07/2022
Indonesia
Verified buyer
MONITOR NYA KEREN
Karena fitur yang banyak, dengan harga yang sepadan sudah mendapatkan spesifikasi seperti ini
Pros
Fitur banyak dan 27 inc melengkung 165hz termurah
Cons
Tidak ada speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 272M8CZ Layar LCD Lengkung Full HD
Date of Use 2021-06-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 272M8CZ Layar LCD Lengkung Full HD
Date of Use 2021-06-23
Sandy~007
28/07/2021
Australia
Speaker is not working
Laptop is connected to monitor through HDMI. Monitor speaker does not work. When I checked on website specs do not mention any speakers. However, the Office Works website does mention two speakers in monitor specs. It is not recommend this product to anyone. I have change sound settings but still no luck.
Cons
Speaker do not work with HDMI
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 322M8CZ Full HD Curved LCD display
Date of Use 2021-06-28
This review was made for Gaming Monitor 322M8CZ Full HD Curved LCD display
Date of Use 2021-06-28
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.