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    Monitor LCD monitor

    271V8B/11

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Vivid and crisp imagery that pushes boundaries

    The Philips V line monitor gives an unmatched viewing experience that goes beyond boundaries while also providing added value with its essential features, such as Anti-glare, LowBlue mode, Adaptive Sync, Flicker-Free, and more.

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    Vivid and crisp imagery that pushes boundaries

    • V Line
    • 27" (68.6 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    100Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth images

    100Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth images

    This Philips display refreshes the screen image up to 100 times per second which makes this monitor much faster than a standard display. With a 100Hz frame rate, gamers are able to find those critical images on the screen that show enemy movement in an ultra-smooth motion so that they are easily targetable.

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

    SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

    SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

    SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

    Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    VESA mount allows for flexibility

    VESA mount allows for flexibility

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS technology
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.3114 x 0.3114 mm
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M (8 bit)
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1300:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (GtG)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Maximum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 100 Hz*
      Effective viewing area
      597.9 (H) x 336.3 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 115 kHz (H) / 48 - 100 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      81.59 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      VGA (Analog), HDMI 1.4
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      Audio out
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (HDMI)

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10 / 8.1 / 8
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu/OK
      • Brightness/UP
      • Input/Down
      • SmartImage/Back
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      17.5 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      663 x 464 x 131  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      613 x 363 x 50  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      613 x 456 x 231  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      5.29  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.82  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.39  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      MTBF
      30,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • Mercury free
      • PVC / BFR free housing

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • CEL
      • FCC Class B
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Textured

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    • The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
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