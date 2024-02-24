2 year warranty
Discontinued
271E1SCA/00
Simply immersive
The 27" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Experience crisp Full HD visuals, and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Pippen3333
24/02/2024
United Kingdom
Not great at all
Not sure if it is faulty or it supposed to be like this, bjt colours are bad, very bad. High resolution but quality of it seems so bad, see photos attached.
Pros
Good price
Cons
Not good quality
This review was made for 271E1SCA Full HD Curved LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-10-24
This review was made for 271E1SCA Full HD Curved LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-10-24
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.