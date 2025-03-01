This Evnia Fast IPS monitor provides smooth gaming at an astonishing overclockable 280Hz refresh rates while producing high-quality, HDR 400 imagery. Gamers can also pinpoint targets more easily with this monitor's Smart Crosshair feature.
280Hz trail-blazing refresh rate for smoothest gameplay
Philips Evnia offers an overclockable 280Hz refresh rate that takes your gaming experience to new dimensions. The low input lag coupled with variable refresh rate technology gives you an Immersive gaming advantage. Plus, our wide view angle panel with high resolution provides a realistic gaming experience with unsurpassed color accuracy. Focus on what matters as adjustable stand gives the comfort you deserve and flicker-free gives an easy viewing, so you continue gaming without health worries.
Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.
Fast IPS Panel: For rapid and crystal-clear gaming
This feature is made for action-packed gameplay. Not only does it produce virtually blur-free gaming, but it also pairs well with high frame rates for the best and sharpest imagery, guaranteed.
16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
SmartContrast for rich black details
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and minimum 400 nits brightness, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.
LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access
The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.
SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers
The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun
Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Panel Size
24.5 inch / 62.23 cm
Aspect ratio
16:9
LCD panel type
Fast IPS
Backlight type
W-LED system
Pixel pitch
0.2832mm (H) X 0.2802mm (V)
Brightness
350
cd/m²
Display colors
16.7 M (RGB 8 bit)
Color gamut (typical)
DCI-P3 92%, AdobeRGB 89%, sRGB 120%, NTSC 100% *
Contrast ratio (typical)
1000:1
SmartContrast
Mega Infinity DCR
Response time (typical)
1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
Viewing angle
178º (H) / 178º (V)
@ C/R > 10
Picture enhancement
SmartImage game
Maximum resolution
HDMI: 1920 x 1080 @ 240 Hz; DP: 1920 x 1080 @ 280 Hz (Overclock )*, 8bits, RGB/444
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for DP input only.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
The Overclock function increases the native refresh rate, however, it does have some associated risks along with it.If the screen is displayed abnormally after rebooting, please switch off the Overclock setting located in the monitor's OSD menu.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The monitor may look different from feature images.