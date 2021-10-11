2 year warranty
Discontinued
243V5QHSBA/69
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
23.6" / 59.9 cm
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
2.6
of 5
5
Reviews
LashTheGreat
11/10/2021
Malaysia
Perfect size
The screen size is perfectly fine for work and gaming.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2021-09-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2021-09-11
jackhow1984
30/04/2017
Malaysia
Relaxing Vivid Natural Image
Surprised that Philips LED Monitor is having outstanding image display that reflect real everyday scene/subject with correct colours and not into colour tone that is saturated and claimed stating "it is stunning". It is very relaxing to look at the display eventually.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
chaiyang
14/08/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Damaged in less than a week and need to be repaire
The screen turned black in less than a week after I bought it. It needs to be repaired. The quality is very poor and disappointing.
This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-07-14
This review was made for 243V5QHSBA LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2020-07-14
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse