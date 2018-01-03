2 year warranty
Discontinued
237E7QDSW/69
Vivid colors, crisp details
This brilliant wide view display offers vivid colors and crisp details wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.
E Line
23" (58.4 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.
SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.
5.0
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
cpuprd
03/01/2018
United Kingdom
Excellent picture quality, great response times
I purchased this monitor to replace a damaged monitor - roughly the same size - HOWEVER, the excellent colour reproduction makes it an ideal monitor to view and edit semi-pro photos such as those taken on the leading digital SLR cameras. The toggle at the rear of the screen is easy to master and the 3rd party software that the monitor ships with, when updated via the internet. provides for a lot of additional benefits. All in All I find this monitor the best I've ever had and competitively priced. Philips provide a wealth of information on their site which helps the user experience.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E7QDSW LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 246E7QDSW LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
jasper
13/03/2019
한국
가성비가 중간, 디자인 색감은 뛰어남
가격은 27인치 FHD, 60HZ치고 요즘에 싼 가격이 많기 때문에 큰 메리트는 없으나 화이트디자인에 색감이 마음에 들고 as망이 튼튼하다
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E7QDSW 울트라 와이드 컬러 LCD 모니터
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E7QDSW 울트라 와이드 컬러 LCD 모니터
테디베어
11/10/2018
한국
심플하고 예쁩니다 피곤했던 눈이 좀 나아진 느낌입니다
배송 안전하게 잘받았습니다 제품 만족합니다 기존모니터는 타사제품을 사용하였지만 바꿀시기가 되어 이제품을 선택하였습니다 디자인 심플하고 예쁩니다 제일 중요한 부분 시력보호부분 효과가 있는것 같습니다 설계일을 하느라 피곤했던 눈이 좀 나아진 느낌입니다 물론 블랙화소 없구요 번창하시길 바랍니다
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E7QDSW 울트라 와이드 컬러 LCD 모니터
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 276E7QDSW 울트라 와이드 컬러 LCD 모니터
This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org
"AH-IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse