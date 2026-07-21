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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner
Discontinued
Support
231T1SB/00
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Important information manual - English
Localized commercial leaflet - English
The standby light on the TV blinks red.
No digital channels were found during the installation.
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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