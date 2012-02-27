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  • Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor

    LCD monitor, LED backlight

    221TE4LB/00

    Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor

    Experience great multimedia performance on the Philips Motivo Full HD display. Combined with digital TV tuner, HDMI input and powerful sound, it's a great choice.

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    LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    Great TV entertainment on your Full HD LED monitor

    with DTV tuner

    • Motivo
    • 21.5" (54.6 cm)
    • Full HD display
    Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

    Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

    The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

    SmartPicture for optimized display experience

    SmartPicture for optimized display experience

    SmartPicture is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartPicture dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

    Incredible Surround for enhanced audio enjoyment

    Incredible Surround for enhanced audio enjoyment

    Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

    HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

    HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    LED technology for natural colors

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    Built-in digital TV tuner for viewing TV on your PC monitor

    A digital television tuner built into a monitor to receive and display high quality TV signals from various sources.

    SmartSound selects a perfect mode for audio performance

    SmartSound allows you to select various modes like Movie, Games, Music etc thereby automatically activating pre defined frequencies to enhance the sound related to the function

    USB for fantastic MP3 audio and JPEG photo playback

    The USB multimedia connector allows direct access to JPEG photos, MP3 music without the requirement of PC. Plug your USB device directly into the monitor and start enjoying your favourite music or Photos with the help of the on-screen user friendly content browser which is easily accessible via supplied Remote Control.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      54.6  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      21.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      • 16:9
      • Widescreen
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Panel resolution
      1920 x 1080
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20000000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      Progressive scan
      Screen enhancement
      Anti-Reflection coated screen

    • Connectivity

      Ext @ rear
      • D-sub x 1
      • HDMI (1.4a) x 1
      • Headphone x 1
      • PC audio in x 1
      • Scart x 1
      • SPDIF out x 1 (RCA)
      • Tuner x 1
      • YPbPr x 1 + L/R input x 1
      Ext @ side
      • CI+
      • USB x 1 (JPG/MP3)

    • Convenience

      Ease of Installation
      • Plug & Play
      • Automatic Tuning System (ATS)
      Other convenience
      VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Remote control type
      Philips RC6 Remote control
      Ease of Use
      • On Screen Display
      • Program List
      • Side Control
      Screen Format Adjustments
      • Auto (WSS)
      • Movie expand 14:9
      • Movie expand 16:9
      • Widescreen
      • Super Zoom
      • Subtitle Zoom
      • 4:3
      SmartSound
      • Cinema
      • Drama
      • Game
      • News
      • Personal
      • Sports
      • Standard
      Teletext
      1000 page Smart Text
      On-Screen Display languages
      • Bulgarian
      • Croatian
      • Czech
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Estonian
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Kazakh
      • Latvian
      • Lithuanian
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Polish
      • Romanian
      • Russian
      • Serbian
      • Slovak
      • Slovenian
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Ukraine
      SmartPicture
      • Cinema
      • Custom
      • Energy saving
      • Game
      • Natural
      • Photo
      • Standard
      • Vivid

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      3W x 2
      Sound Enhancement
      • Incredible Surround
      • Smart Sound
      Sound System
      • Mono
      • Stereo
      • Nicam Stereo

    • Stand

      Tilt
      0/+15  degree

    • Power

      Mains power
      100-240V, 50/60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3W (typ.)
      On mode
      25.6W (typ.) / 34W (max)
      Standby mode
      0.3W (typ.)
      Ambient temperature
      5 °C to 40 °C

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      Optimum 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 24, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      529 x 384 x 174  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      567 x 446 x 116  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      529 x 345 x 38  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      4.37  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.24  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.0  kg

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Aerial Input
      75 ohm coaxial (IEC75)
      Tuner bands
      • Hyperband
      • S-Channel
      • UHF
      • VHF
      TV system
      • PAL I
      • PAL B/G
      • PAL D/K
      • SECAM B/G
      • SECAM D/K
      • SECAM L/L'
      Video Playback
      • NTSC
      • PAL
      • SECAM
      Tuner Display
      PLL
      Digital TV
      • DVB-C
      • DVB-T
      MPEG-2, MPEG-4 support
      Yes
      CI/CI+
      yes (Burn CI+ key in set)
      MHEG-5 v1.06
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Power cord
      • Remote Control (with battery)
      • Quick start guide
      • User Manual
      • VGA cable

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Power cord
    • Remote Control (with battery)
    • Quick start guide
    • User Manual
    • VGA cable
    Badge-D2C

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