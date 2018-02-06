2 year warranty
Discontinued
221T1SB1/00
Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package
Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning Full HD 1080p display with Digital TV tuner! Combined with HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 221T1 takes entertainment to a new height!
55 cm (21.5") w T-line
1920x1080 Full HD
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
A television tuner built into a monitor to display television signals as well as computer data.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
trip0311
06/02/2018
US
Verified buyer
wonderful television for web use and regular
we love our television. we can watch shows from netflix, amazon prime and many others with ease. The television is very user friendly and requires very little effort even for the elderly. Recommend for anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221T1SB1 LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221T1SB1 LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner
John1sane
10/10/2011
US
best TV I have
I bought this going into college, and after graduating I still use it for my room. It survived the hustle and bustle being packed in the car with everything in there, and my college experience. Awesome picture, 3D sound from TV's speakers, and any input you could possibly need (especially the HDMI for my laptop).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221T1SB1 LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221T1SB1 LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner