ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph

LCD monitor

191S8LHSB2/69

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Reliable and essential

Our S Line monitor delivers business efficiency. Features like Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes and increases your productivity.

See all benefits

for business efficiency

Reliable and essential

  • S Line

  • 18.5" / 47 cm

  • 1366x768 HD

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

13/05/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

philips monitor

i am satisfied with the specifications... exactly what i was looking for its function.

Pros

bright screen , users friendly , with HDMI

Cons

no manual provided when i purchase...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 191S8LHSB2 LCD monitor

Date of Use 2021-04-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 191S8LHSB2 LCD monitor

Date of Use 2021-04-13

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  2. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  3. The monitor may look different from feature images.