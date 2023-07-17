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Business MonitorPortable monitor

16B1P3320/11

3.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Performance, adaptability, work on the go

This monitor is portable, lightweight, and perfectly suited for improving workflow productivity when traveling. While on the road, the Dual USB-C feature facilitates sharing and presenting material or running a multi-screen setup.

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Performance, adaptability, work on the go

  • 3000 series

  • 16 (15.6" / 39.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Dual USB-C: For ultimate connectivity

This feature is geared toward those who are looking for a product that facilitates productivity. This monitor showcases two ports on the side of the monitor where each USB-C cord can be plugged in and then used simultaneously for multiple purposes; such as, but not limited to: charging, presenting, and as an add-on to a dual screen setup.

Continuous tilt stand to fit your viewing needs

Continuous tilt stand to fit your viewing needs

Our continuous tilt stand bends from 0 to 90 degrees with the kind of flexibility to allow you to get comfortable anywhere you need to keep up with your work.

Lightweight and foldable design for portability

Lightweight and foldable design for portability

Enjoy a clean, portable, dual-screen workstation. The soft, smooth, pliable USB-C cable is designed to be easy to carry and fit in any bag.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
2
1

17/07/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Good display…but..

I bought the display for work use and loved the possibility of connecting my mobile and use it for games, but, my pixel 5 nor my apple 11 or IPad 2022 will connect.There is a no video message displayed . I am disappointed because can not use it for phone games but at least it’s performing well for work.

Pros

Easy to carry and good quality.

Cons

Advertised for mobiles. Couldn’t get it to work with assorted brands.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Business Monitor 16B1P3300 Portable monitor

Date of Use 2023-06-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Business Monitor 16B1P3300 Portable monitor

Date of Use 2023-06-17

04/10/2023

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Good feature

The connection - such as HDMI and USD-C are not very good, and tight, loose and easily get disconnected. Also the port are not in a appropriate position. Colour gamut is poor but OK to use as an second screen. Power supply block for a portable screen is huge to lugging in?

Pros

Nice carry case, easy connectivity, screen resolution 1080P is OK

Cons

Too big power brick, poor placement of ports, no wifi,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Business Monitor 16B1P3300 Portable monitor

Date of Use 2022-09-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Business Monitor 16B1P3300 Portable monitor

Date of Use 2022-09-04

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Coverage based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.

  3. For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.

  4. The monitor may look different from feature images.

  5. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.