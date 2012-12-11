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Discontinued

CrystalVisionHeadlight bulb<br>

12972CVS2

2

| (6) Reviews

Drive with style

Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish

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4300K bright white light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V,55 W

  • Style

CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving

Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type

Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

6

Reviews

4
2

11/12/2012

US

US

Great Headlight / FOG Upgrade to OEM

Greatly enhances the nighttime roads while driving. Whiter and brighter light which also illuminates the reflective roads signs much better than the stock halogens.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12972CVS2 Headlights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12972CVS2 Headlights

25/09/2012

US

US

Too short of a life

I bought a pair of these H7s. Only lasted 7 months. The look is great, visibility in the rain is so so. Being PHILIPS, and for the price you pay, you would expect these bulbs to outlast a year or so under normal operating conditions.

This review was made for CrystalVision 12972CVS2 Headlights

This review was made for CrystalVision 12972CVS2 Headlights

27/01/2016

US

US

Very nice bulbs, short life

Very stylish bulbs with white light, but only lasted for 6 months... I would expect something better from Philips! Also, no warranty is provided.

This review was made for CrystalVision 12972CVS2 Headlights

This review was made for CrystalVision 12972CVS2 Headlights

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Disclaimers

  1. Application varies per bulb type