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  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

BlueVision ultraHeadlight bulb<br>

12972BVUSM

Drive with style

BlueVision ultra headlights are for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With BlueVision ultra, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect thanks to its unique Gradient Coating™ technology,unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp.

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Ultimate brightness and unique stylish blue light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • Pack of: 2+2

  • 12 V,55 W

  • Style

2 signaling W5W are offered with BlueVision ultra

2 signaling W5W are offered with BlueVision ultra

Give your car a full stylish blue look thanks to the 2 blue W5W offered

3 700K bright white light on the road

With a white light of 3 700 K, BlueVision Moto lamps offer a greater visibility on the road and a unique effect in the optics which makes you stand out amongst other riders.

BlueVision ultra is based on a Gradient Coating™ technology

BlueVision ultra is based on a Gradient Coating™ technology

Thanks its exclusive Gradient Coating™ technology, BlueVision ultra further improves the xenon effect in the headlight.

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