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    PremiumVision Moto Headlight bulb<br>

    12636C1

    Feel safe, ride safe

    Producing up to 30% more vision than a standard lamp, Vision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see farther with improved light beam performance at a very competitive price.For greater safety, choose Vision Moto bulbs!

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    PremiumVision Moto Headlight bulb<br>

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    Feel safe, ride safe

    Up to 30% more vision

    • Type of lamp: HS1
    • Pack of: 1
    • 12 V,35/35 W
    The best value choice

    The best value choice

    The Philips Vision Moto lamps are the best choice for drivers looking for economical lamp solutions and not willing to compromise on security. The motorcycle bulbs offer 30% more vision on the road than a standard lamp.

    30% more vision

    30% more vision

    Offering 30% more vision on the road, Philips PremiumVision Moto headlamps are the perfect choice for motorcycle riders seeking for light performance and safety. With better light output, riders can react faster to obstacles and avoid accidents.

    Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

    Philips is the choice of major motorbike manufacturers.

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homologation

    Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      More light
      Product highlight
      Up to 30% more vision

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PX43t
      Designation
      HS1 Vision Moto
      Range
      PremiumVision Moto
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      HS1

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      400h

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      35/35  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12636C1
      Ordering code
      51250130

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      Carton
      EAN1
      8711559512501
      EAN3
      8727900370881

    • Packed product information

      Gross weight per piece
      705  g
      Length
      4.55  cm
      Width
      4.55  cm
      Height
      7.6  cm
      Pack Quantity / MOQ
      10

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      23.8  cm
      Width
      9.3  cm
      Height
      7.8  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      705  g

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