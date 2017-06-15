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  • Alternative Product Photograph
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  • Single Product Shot
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  • Alternative Product Photograph
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Discontinued

DiamondVisionHeadlight bulb<br>

12362DVS2

Drive with style

Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with up to 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd.

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Up to 5000K ultimate white light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: H11

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V,55 W

  • Style

Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

Cool elegance for your headlights

Philips DiamondVision Vision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology,DiamondVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

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Disclaimers

  1. Application varies per bulb type