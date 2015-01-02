ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

CrystalVisionHeadlight bulb<br>

12362CVS2

2.6

| (12) Reviews

Drive with style

Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish

See all benefits

4300K bright white light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: H11

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V,55 W

CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

CrystalVision 4300K bright white light for style upgrade

With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving

Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type

Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

12

Reviews

02/01/2015

US

US

Best halogen bulbs

They are whiter, cheaper and last longer than my previous bulbs costing more.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12362CVS2 Headlights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12362CVS2 Headlights

22/09/2014

US

US

Good upgrade.

Bought these back in July 2011. Replaced all my bulbs with these Philips and noticed a difference right away. All of these bulbs are still working 3+ years later. I have a work car so these are only used on my personal car which only has 27,000 miles on it. I have also bought some for my father for his van.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12362CVS2 Headlights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12362CVS2 Headlights

13/09/2014

US

US

Brought in 2012

Brought this in 2012 and it just blew out. I think that's a long time. For the price I do wish it had last forever.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12362CVS2 Headlights

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12362CVS2 Headlights

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Application varies per bulb type