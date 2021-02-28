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  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

RacingVision GT200car headlight bulb

12342RGTS2

Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 car bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light that shines over 80 meters longer means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive.

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Let our lights take your driving to the next level

Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V,60/55 W

See a step change in visibility and driving excitement

The highest performer in our portfolio, Philips RacingVision GT200 delivers the super-bright visibility of a rally bulb in a format you can use on public roads. Experience the razor-sharp clarity of up to 200% brighter light. The optimized bulb design provides higher luminance for a better view of the road ahead, giving you a safer, more exciting drive.

New bulb coating techniques maximize light throughput

New patented gradient and screen-print coating technqiues enable these bulbs to project more light onto the road, improving your visibility in night-time driving conditions. In addition to maximized throughput, enjoy a stylish, distinctive light that's right on trend.

New quartz glass technology for ultra-precise light output

New production techniques for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass ensure a sharp cutoff line and a brighter sweetspot, giving you more brightness where it counts. Also, quartz glass means greater resistance to thermal shocks to protect the bulb's lifespan and enhanced UV absorption protects your headlight optics.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to the minimum legal standard

  2. Compared to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. farthest distance from car, applies to H4 and H7.