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VisionHeadlight bulb

12336PRB1

4.5

| (18) Reviews

Feel safe, drive safe

Producing up to 30% more vision compared to a standard car bulb, Vision headlight bulbs ensure excellent light-beam performance at a very competitive price with Original Equipment Quality for greater safety and comfort.

See all benefits

Up to 30% more vision compared to a standard lamp

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: H3

  • 12 V,55 W

  • Up to 30% more vision

  • Best value for money

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

Vision bulbs project longer light beams than standard lamps

Our lighting solutions produce a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output . We consistently produce the best, most efficient lighting solutions because we know that our high-quality lighting may one day save a life

Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

Road safety begins with seeing and being seen

Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is the first and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips promotes active safety protection to prevent accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

18

Reviews

2

29/05/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Bright and still road legal !

If you're looking for HALOGEN BULB with some colder colour. This should be your choice as Malaysia JPJ stated maximum colour temperature is 4300K. This is definitely a good product from philips. TQVM.

Pros

Good price, Good quality, Good brightness.

Cons

It might have 500h lifespan.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12342CVSM Headlight bulb

Date of Use 2020-01-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12342CVSM Headlight bulb

Date of Use 2020-01-29

22/11/2016

Australia

Australia

Worth Every Cent

I have a set of these bulbs in both of my classic cars. To be this bright and legal is fantastic. Nothing had to be changed in wiring or switches as they draw less than 5 amps each. I am now going to purchase two H7 bulbs for my toyota.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision Pro150 12342XVPS2 Performance and lifetime

28/12/2015

Australia

Australia

Excellent globe

Great light output. They look good and appear to be well made. A quality product. Expensive but worth the money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 12794UNIX2 Car fog light bulb

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