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  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Ultinon Pro6000 SICar signaling bulb

11854CU60X1

Enjoy lasting brightness

For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED 38mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 6000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes.

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Brighter, elegant signals

Enjoy lasting brightness

  • LED-FEST 38mm

  • Number of bulbs: 1

  • 12V, 6000 K Cool White

  • Advanced automotive system

Illuminate your car interior with bright LED bulbs

Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lamps for superior visibility and style inside your car. Bright and stylish, these lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you’re searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you’re trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light.

Optimized for enhanced visibility

Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED interior lights provide a powerful daylight effect of up to 6000 K, illuminating your car's passenger compartment with bright, uniform, stylish light.

Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

If you’re looking to improve both the lighting and style of your vehicle’s interior, opt for Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED bulbs. Crisp white light will help you sort through your glove box, find the phone or wallet that slipped under the seat or search for something in the trunk. Besides helping you see better, it also looks pretty elegant.

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Disclaimers

  1. Non-ECE compliant