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Ultinon moto LEDMotorcycle headlight bulb

11636UMX1

Light the way, enjoy the freedom

Philips Ultinon moto LED bulbs are specifically designed for compact two-wheeler optics. Get more visibility ahead of you thanks to the brighter and wider Safebeam. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish whiter headlight.

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Stylish LED performance

Light the way, enjoy the freedom

  • LED-HL [~HS1]

  • 6000 K bright white light

  • Pack of: 1

  • Compact design for easy fit

Enhanced beam for brighter light ahead

For enhanced safety and perfect style, choose high-performance Philips Ultinon moto LED with a wider beam and brighter light for more visibility ahead of you. The uniform and accurate beam pattern allow you to see well and be seen for your safety.

Sharp white light of up to 6000 Kelvin

For that modern high-end look, customize your motorcycle with Ultinon moto LED headlights. With a color temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these lights project a trendy, white light. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.

Make sure to be noticed by other drivers for enhanced safety

Being seen is just as important for your safety on a motorbike as seeing well. With a powerful beam and sharp white light of up to 6000 Kelvin, you will be noticed early by the vehicles around you. This can help you avoid dangerous situations that so many motorcyclists experience everyday. See and be seen, a key objective for our Philips automotive lighting portfolio.

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.