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Series 7000 All-in-One Trimmer
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This product is discontinued
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For a perfect beard, hair and body trim

Philips Norelco Series 7000 All-in-one Trimmer for men crafts your personal look with premium stainless steel trimming, including 19 tools and accessories for face, head and body. Precision trimming guard delivers the exact length you want.

Versatile

21 tools and attachments

Face, body and hair trimmer

Accurate

Precision trimming guard

5x more precision steps for an even trim¹

Convenient

5 hours of runtime

Powerful lithium-ion battery is ready when you are

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Notes

¹ vs. predecessor based on precision steps offered between 1-3 mm

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