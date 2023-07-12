Philips Norelco Series 7000 All-in-one Trimmer for men crafts your personal look with premium stainless steel trimming, including 19 tools and accessories for face, head and body. Precision trimming guard delivers the exact length you want.
Versatile
21 tools and attachments
Face, body and hair trimmer
Accurate
Precision trimming guard
5x more precision steps for an even trim¹
Convenient
5 hours of runtime
Powerful lithium-ion battery is ready when you are
Sustainability
Designed for life, built to last
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.