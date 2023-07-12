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Man trimming his nose
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For face, head & body

Philips Norelco Series 5000 18-Piece All-in-one Trimmer for men crafts your personal look with 18 tools and accessories for face, head and body. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades stay sharp as day one without oiling for a precise trim.

Versatile

18 tools and attachments

Face, body and hair trimmer

Durable

Stainless steel blades

Self sharpening — no oil required

Convenient

2.8 hours of runtime

Powerful lithium-ion battery is ready when you are

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