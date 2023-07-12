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Tempered Steel Blades: won't break, dull or rust

Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer for men is our toughest, with tempered steel blades that self-sharpen and won't rust. It features impact-resistant cutting guards, steel reinforced motor, and powerful lithium battery.

Versatile

13 tools and attachments

Head and face trimmer

Durable

Tempered steel blades

Self sharpening — no oil required

Convenient

60 minutes of runtime

Powerful lithium battery is ready when you are

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Meet Multigroom 3000

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