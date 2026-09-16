ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Air conditioning

Air conditioning (22)

1 - 12 of 22 results
Sort:
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series

Philips Air Series
Split Air Conditioner Inverter 1.5HP Ab1

FAC12AB11CMYB/68
  • WiFi Intelligent Control
  • Cold Plasma
  • High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
  • Smart Core Self-wash
View product
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series

Philips Air Series
Hanging Air Conditioner

FAC09AB12CMYB/68
  • WiFi Intelligent Control
  • Cold Plasma
  • High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
  • Smart Core Self-wash
View product
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series

Philips Air Series
Split Air Conditioner Inverter 2.0HP Ab1

FAC18AB1CMYB/68
  • WiFi Intelligent Control
  • Cold Plasma
  • High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
  • Smart Core Self-wash
View product
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series

Philips Air Series
Split Air Conditioner Inverter 2.5HP Ab1

FAC24AB1CMYB/68
  • WiFi Intelligent Control
  • Cold Plasma
  • High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
  • Smart Core Self-wash
View product
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series

Philips Air Series
Split Air Conditioner Inverter 2.0HP Ab1

FAC18AB11CMYB/68
  • WiFi Intelligent Control
  • Cold Plasma
  • High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
  • Smart Core Self-wash
View product
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series

Philips Air Series
Hanging Air Conditioner

FAC18FDAB1CBA1H/68
  • Smart Core Self-wash
  • Auto Restart with Memory
  • One Touch Turbo
View product
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series

Philips Air Series
Hanging Air Conditioner

FAC09AB11CMYB/68
  • WiFi Intelligent Control
  • Cold Plasma
  • High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
  • Smart Core Self-wash
View product
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series

Philips Air Series
Split Air Conditioner Inverter 2.0HP Ab1

FAC18AB12CMYB/68
  • WiFi Intelligent Control
  • Cold Plasma
  • High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
  • Smart Core Self-wash
View product
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series

Philips Air Series
Hanging Air Conditioner

FAC12FBAB1CBA2H/68
  • Smart Core Self-wash
  • Auto Restart with Memory
  • One Touch Turbo
View product
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series

Philips Air Series
Hanging Air Conditioner

FAC24AB1FMYB/68
  • Smart Core Self-wash
  • Auto Restart with Memory
  • One Touch Turbo
View product
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series

Philips Air Series
Split Air Conditioner Inverter 2.5HP Ab1

FAC24AB11CMYB/68
  • WiFi Intelligent Control
  • Cold Plasma
  • High-Efficiency Full DC Invert
  • Smart Core Self-wash
View product
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series
  • Philips Air Series

Philips Air Series
Hanging Air Conditioner

FAC18CDAB1KBA1H/68
  • Full DC Inverter
  • Smart Core Self-wash
  • Auto Restart with Memory
  • One Touch Turbo
View product

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.