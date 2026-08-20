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Automotive driving assistance

Automotive driving assistance (5)

1 - 5 of 5 results
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  • Philips ADR800
  • Philips ADR800
  • Philips ADR800
  • Philips ADR800
  • Philips ADR800
  • Philips ADR800
  • Philips ADR800
  • Philips ADR800
  • Philips ADR800

Philips ADR800
Dashcam

ADR80BLX1
  • Full-HD 1080p
  • Collision detection
  • Improved night visibility
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  • Philips GoSure ADR620
  • Philips GoSure ADR620
  • Philips GoSure ADR620
  • Philips GoSure ADR620
  • Philips GoSure ADR620
  • Philips GoSure ADR620
  • Philips GoSure ADR620
  • Philips GoSure ADR620
  • Philips GoSure ADR620

Philips GoSure ADR620
Dashcam

ADR62X1
  • Full-HD 1080p sharp recording
  • Wide angle & bright F2.0 lens
  • Good night view performance
  • Easy-to-install, plug-and-play
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  • Philips Car Jump Starter
  • Philips Car Jump Starter
  • Philips Car Jump Starter
  • Philips Car Jump Starter

Philips Car Jump Starter
Powerful battery jump starter

LUMJS3210X1/40
  • Comprehensive safety features
  • Long-lasting design
  • Overheating protection
  • Multi-function travel tool
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  • Philips ADR610
  • Philips ADR610
  • Philips ADR610
  • Philips ADR610
  • Philips ADR610
  • Philips ADR610
  • Philips ADR610

Philips ADR610
Car driving video recorder

ADR61BLX1
  • Full-HD 1080p
  • Automatic collision detection
  • Fatigue index and driver alert
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  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810
  • Philips ADR810

Philips ADR810
Car driving video recorder

ADR81BLX1
  • Full-HD 1080p
  • Automatic collision detection
  • Fatigue index and driver alert
  • Emergency Easy Capture
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