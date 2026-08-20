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2 year warranty
Automotive driving assistance
All series
Image Sensor
2.1 Mega-pixels CMOS (2)
3.1 Mega-pixels CMOS (2)
3.1 Mega-pixels CMOS (1)
Video resolution
Full HD 1080p (1)
Parking monitoring
WaveGuard (1)
Automatic recording
Yes (1)
Philips ADR800Dashcam
Philips GoSure ADR620Dashcam
Philips Car Jump StarterPowerful battery jump starter
Philips ADR610Car driving video recorder
Philips ADR810Car driving video recorder
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