ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Primary image
  • Primary image

5000 seriesWireless mouse

SPK7528B/97

Performance meets comfort

Philips 5000 series mouse features silent design and convenient bluetooth wireless connection. Work smoothly among multi-OS, including Windows, Android, and Mac OS.

See all benefits

Performance meets comfort

  • 1600 DPI

  • Bluetooth 3.0/5.0

  • Silent design

  • Multi-device functionality

Buttons last millions of clicks for durability

Buttons last millions of clicks for durability

Reduced click sound, for quiet and comfortable experience

Reduced click sound, for quiet and comfortable experience

2.4G wireless connection for a completely cordless workspace

2.4G wireless connection for a completely cordless workspace

Keep the computer wires at bay. For any keyboard/mouse equipped with this feature, you can connect the accessory to any PC via a speedy 2.4Hz wireless connection. The simple setup process, along with the accessory's sleek design, is sure to leave your workspace looking clean and wire-free.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.