2 year warranty
SPK7528B/97
Performance meets comfort
Philips 5000 series mouse features silent design and convenient bluetooth wireless connection. Work smoothly among multi-OS, including Windows, Android, and Mac OS.
1600 DPI
Bluetooth 3.0/5.0
Silent design
Multi-device functionality
Keep the computer wires at bay. For any keyboard/mouse equipped with this feature, you can connect the accessory to any PC via a speedy 2.4Hz wireless connection. The simple setup process, along with the accessory's sleek design, is sure to leave your workspace looking clean and wire-free.
Reviews