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1000 seriesSmart safe box

SBX102C2W0/97

1 award

Double drawer design

With a sleek exterior and innovative dual-drawer system, it provides rapid, precise fingerprint recognition for enhanced security. Once verified, the door pops open effortlessly, ensuring a seamless and convenient experience.

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Offer style and flexibility

Double drawer design

  • Semiconductor fingerprint tech

  • High-strength carbon alloy ste

  • Linked dual-layer drawer

  • Abnormal alert function

For effortless convenience

For effortless convenience

Equipped with a touch-sensitive digital keypad that awakens with a tap, combined with semiconductor biometric fingerprint technology for precise recognition and high security. It also includes an emergency mechanical key for quick access, ensuring a worry-free experience.

Allow elegant access

Allow elegant access

Breaking away from the traditional single-layer structure of safes, this design features a linked dual-drawer system, allowing for flexible, layered organization of items. (Note: The top drawer is the main drawer, while the bottom drawer serves as a hidden compartment.)

Offers comfort and elegance

Offers comfort and elegance

The door surface features a faux leather finish, blending fine texture with a soft touch, giving the safe a softer, more stylish appearance that seamlessly integrates into any home decor.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The battery life (stand-by time) depends on the actual usage.