2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.1
of 5
52
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Toughy
26/08/2013
Australia
Great Little Trimmer
I mainly bought this as a moustache trimmer , but its does it all . its great, I love it clean it under running tap . What a Ripper!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler & shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler & shaver
Mo3y
26/08/2013
Australia
Charging
The built in charging timer is great for a busy life style.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler & shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler & shaver
Thor_UK
01/05/2023
United Kingdom
EVERLASTING
I've been using this trimmer for maybe about 7 years now. I never changed the blades and they are still in amazing shape, the battery last enough for me to trim or stile my beard. The clean shaven look comes easier and surprisingly smooth, just like (if not better!) than using a razor blade. I recommend this product with eyes closed to everyone, even those men with the thickest beards!
Pros
Clean shaven style made easy | Great precision trimmer | Long lasting life | Long lasting battery performances
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Date of Use 2021-05-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for StyleShaver QS6140/32 waterproof styler and shaver
Date of Use 2021-05-01