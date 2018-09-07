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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFlossInterdental - Rechargeable

HX8211/02

4

| (710) Reviews

Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.

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Removes plaque where brushing can’t

Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

  • w/ 1 nozzle

Air and micro-droplet technology

Air and micro-droplet technology

AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

710

Reviews

07/09/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

good for flossing

[Employee of philipsglobal] very easy to use.can use normal water or mouth wash.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

23/08/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great product and easy to use

[Employee of philipsglobal] Philips Air Floss save my time and helping me to clean my teeth and ensure no more food left in between of my teeth. No more hassle manual flossing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

03/06/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good product, easy to use. Suitable for those that wear braces

This product help me a lot to clean my teeth as I am wearing braces. It was difficult to clean my teeth using string floss. But, with this it ease my life and my teeth are so clean now.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

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Disclaimers

  1. than manual toothbrushing alone