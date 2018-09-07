2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8211/02
Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.
w/ 1 nozzle
AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.
4.0
of 5
710
Reviews
nazree
07/09/2018
Malaysia
good for flossing
[Employee of philipsglobal] very easy to use.can use normal water or mouth wash.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Jackchong
23/08/2018
Malaysia
Great product and easy to use
[Employee of philipsglobal] Philips Air Floss save my time and helping me to clean my teeth and ensure no more food left in between of my teeth. No more hassle manual flossing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Fadzilah1976
03/06/2018
Malaysia
Good product, easy to use. Suitable for those that wear braces
This product help me a lot to clean my teeth as I am wearing braces. It was difficult to clean my teeth using string floss. But, with this it ease my life and my teeth are so clean now.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8211/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
than manual toothbrushing alone