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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Kitchen Machine
Discontinued
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HR7915/00
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Viva Collection Kitchen Machine HR7915/00
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Kitchen Machine HR7915/00
All (4)
My Philips Kitchen Machine does not switch on
What can I make with my Philips Kitchen Machine's tools?
Which speed should I use for kneading dough?
How can I add liquid ingredients during blending?
Flour/dry ingredients splash out of my Philips Kitchen Machine
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