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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Noodle Maker HR2365/05
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Pasta maker

Discontinued

Avance CollectionNoodle Maker

HR2365/05

4.3

| (14) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Enjoy freshly homemade noodles in just 10 minutes

With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle in just 10 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!

See all benefits

All kinds of noodles and even your own flavors!

Enjoy freshly homemade noodles in just 10 minutes

  • 500g

  • 200W

  • 4 shaping discs

  • Various types of pasta

Quick noodle making in 10 minutes

Quick noodle making in 10 minutes

Kneading and extruding will be finished in just 10 minutes: yields around 250g of noodle.

Customize the bounciness by choosing kneading time

Customize the bounciness by choosing kneading time

Customize the bounciness by choosing kneading time (5,6,7,8 min).

Create authentic noodles with all kinds of fresh ingredients

Create authentic noodles with all kinds of fresh ingredients

Add in various ingredients (like eggs orvegetable juice) to make various types and colors of noodles.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.3

of 5

14

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

1

26/04/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

One touch operation

Making noodle never been so easy. Fresh noodle ready in 5 minutes. Very simple operation, press start button and wait for your noodle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker

Date of Use 2019-03-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker

Date of Use 2019-03-25

09/04/2015

Malaysia

Malaysia

Fantastic and Easy to use product

It is a great product. Can have freshly make noodle whenever you want it. May blend fruits or vegetable juices to add colour to the noodle. All it take to make the noodle is just 10 minutes. It is easy to clean as well. It would be better if Malaysia can bring in more type of disc. This model does not have disc for making udon, spirali, rotelle (wheels), ziti and etc. It would be great if these disc can be purchase easily to encourage more consumer to buy the products.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker

17/09/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Love it

Easy to use and clean up. Made bouncy noodles for my kids and I do not have to worry about the ingredients.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker

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