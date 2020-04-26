2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy freshly homemade noodles in just 10 minutes
With 360 degree extrusion technology, it allows you to enjoy fresh and tasty noodle in just 10 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade noodles for your family!
500g
200W
4 shaping discs
Various types of pasta
Kneading and extruding will be finished in just 10 minutes: yields around 250g of noodle.
Customize the bounciness by choosing kneading time (5,6,7,8 min).
Add in various ingredients (like eggs orvegetable juice) to make various types and colors of noodles.
4.3
of 5
14
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
King Riz
26/04/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
One touch operation
Making noodle never been so easy. Fresh noodle ready in 5 minutes. Very simple operation, press start button and wait for your noodle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Date of Use 2019-03-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Date of Use 2019-03-25
Janine
09/04/2015
Malaysia
Fantastic and Easy to use product
It is a great product. Can have freshly make noodle whenever you want it. May blend fruits or vegetable juices to add colour to the noodle. All it take to make the noodle is just 10 minutes. It is easy to clean as well. It would be better if Malaysia can bring in more type of disc. This model does not have disc for making udon, spirali, rotelle (wheels), ziti and etc. It would be great if these disc can be purchase easily to encourage more consumer to buy the products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Nothingismyname
17/09/2018
Singapore
Love it
Easy to use and clean up. Made bouncy noodles for my kids and I do not have to worry about the ingredients.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2365/05 Noodle Maker