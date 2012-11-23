2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2061/06
Enjoy smooth soymilk with ease and less effort
Easily prepare smooth soymilk with this Philips soymilk maker, featuring a twin boomerang-shaped blade. Thanks to the "Easy Clean" function and waterproof caps, fresh homemade soymilk is now available with less effort - to you & your family
1.0~1.2L
Boomerang blade
900W
Double housing
The specially designed twin boomerang-shaped blade provides finer cutting performance. The two serrated wings bent down at different angles, which results in a more effective bean contact surface during cutting. Additionally, the two side wings improve bean distribution for optimal cutting performance.
The cageless design and smooth surfaces without screws and protruding edges are easier to clean
Pressing the "Easy Clean" button starts preliminary cleaning by heating up and stirring the water, allowing for easy cleaning at your convenience with less effort
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