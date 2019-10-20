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2 year warranty
Mobile accessories
All series
Air Vent Smart Mount
Discontinued
DLK3531/00
Air vent car mount
Simply clip your cell phone and use it as GPS.
Easily mount on and remove from air vent
Securely holds most smartphone even with case (up to 153mm/6” screens)
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