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Discontinued

ADR610Car driving video recorder

ADR61BLX1

2.5

| (2) Reviews

Your personal road safety guardian

Enjoy a guarded drive , Philips automotive driving recorder will protect you in case the unexpected happens. Rely on smart automatic functions, and excellent video performance to provide you with crystal clear evidence when you need it.

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with collision detection & fatigue alert

Your personal road safety guardian

  • Full-HD 1080p

  • Automatic collision detection

  • Fatigue index and driver alert

Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

Automatic recording when you start your vehicle

As soon as you power on your vehicle, the driving recorder starts operating automatically.

Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

Collision detection and automatic emergency recording

In case of a collision, an emergency recording is automatically saved to secure the evidence and prevent overwriting.

Fatigue index and driver alert

Fatigue index and driver alert

The fatigue index shows the evolution of a driver’s fatigue , and will indicate a visual and acoustic warning message when the driver should be taking a rest.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
3
2

07/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value

As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

20/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Faulty and not fit for purpose!

This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!

This review was made for ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

This review was made for ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder

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