Interventional X-ray Connectivity

DICOM Conformance Statements
 

Allura Xper Flat Detector

 

Allura Centron

 

Allura FC


Allura CV

 

Integris Allura Systems

  • Integris Allura Release 2.3 (June 2004) with High-speed DICOM Interface (MCV2974), Cardiac XA (MCV3621), Vascular XA (MCV3761), RIS (MCV3031) and Print (MCV7011).


Integris V Systems


Integris H Systems

 

DCI Systems

 

EP Navigator Systems
The conformance statements of these systems can be found here.


Interventional Patient Care

Mobile Surgery Systems

 

 

Conformance Statements Cardio-Vascular specific workstations

(for general workstations see the workstation section)

 

Interventional Workspot

 

Interventional Workspot Application Annexes

 

Allura Xper Systems

  • Interventional Tools R9.0 (December 2013) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Interventional Work Spot 1.2.0, Allura 3DRA 6.4.0, Allura 3DCA 3.0.5, XperGuide 1.1.0, XperCT 3.2.0, StentBoost 4.2.0, CT TrueView 2.0.5, HeartNavigator 2.0.0, 2D Perfusion 1.1.0, 3D Roadmap 1.1.1, MR-CT Roadmap 1.1.1, Embo Guide 1.0.0
  • Interventional Tools R8.8.1 (February 2013) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Interventional Workspot R1.1.0, HeartNavigator R1.1.1, Allura 3D-RA R6.3.0, 3D Roadmap R1.1.0, MR-CT Roadmap R1.1.0, XperCT R3.1.0, XperGuide R1.0.1, StentBoost R4.1.0, 2D Perfusion R1.0.1, Allura 3D-CA R3.0.4, CT TrueView R2.0.4
  • Interventional Tools R8.8.0 (April 2012) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Interventional Workspot R1.1, Allura 3D-RA R6.2, Allura 3D-CA R3.0, XperGuide R1.0, XperCT R3.0, StentBoost R4.0, CT TrueView R2.0, HeartNavigator R1.1, 2D Perfusion R1.0, 3D Roadmap R1.0, MR-CT Roadmap R1.0.
  • Interventional Tools R8.3.0 (March 2011) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Allura 3D-RA R6.1.0, Allura XperCT R2.2.0, StentBoost R2.1.1 and R3.1.1, Allura 3D-CA R3.0.1, CTTrueView R2.0.1, and HeartNavigator R1.0.0.
  • Interventional Tools R8.2 (March 2010) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Allura 3D-RA R6, 3D Roadmap R2, MultiModality Roadmap R1, Allura XperCT R2, Allura XperGuide R2, StentBoost R2 and R3, Allura 3D-CA R3, CTTrueView R2, and CTO Navigator.
  • Allura 3D-RA R6 (August 2009) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Allura 3D-RA R6, 3D Roadmap R2, MultiModality Roadmap R1, Allura XperCT R2, Allura XperGuide R2, StentBoost R2 and R3, Allura 3D-CA R3, CTTrueView R2, and CTO Navigator.
  • Integris 3DRA R5 (February 2008) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Allura 3D-RA Release 5, StentBoost Release 2 and 3, Allura 3D-CA Release 2, CTTrueView Release 1, and Allura XperCT Release 2.
  • Integris 3DRA R5 (July 2007) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Allura 3D-RA Release 5, StentBoost Release 2 and 3, Allura 3D-CA Release 2 and CTTrueView Release 1.
  • Integris 3DRA R5 (December 2006) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Allura 3D-RA Release 5, StentBoost Release 2, Allura 3D-CA Release 1 and XperCT Release 1.
  • Integris 3DRA R4.3 (June 2005) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Integris 3DRA R4.3, Allura 3D-CA 1.0 and StentBoost 2.0.
  • Integris 3DRA R4.2.5 (August 2004)
  • Integris 3DRA R4.2 (July 2004) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Integris 3DRA R4.2, Xper FD 20 R.2.0 and StentBoost R.1.
  • Integris 3DRA R4.1.3 (January 2004)
  • Integris 3DRA R4.1 (July 2003)

 

Integris (C/V) Systems

 

CD-Medical Recorder for DCI systems



CD-Medical Recorder for Integris H systems

 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

